Snoop Dogg reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

American rapper Snoop Dogg on Saturday joined celebrities to raise his voice against the war Russian President Vladimir Putin has imposed on Ukraine.

Taking to Instagram, Dogg shared a picture of an anti-war protester who held a placard with a quote from his late friend Tupac Shakur, regarded one of the most influential rappers of all time.

"They got money for wars but can't feed the poor," read the quote written on the placard.

Tupac Shakur was assassinated in 1996.

Hundreds of people have been killed in Russian invasion of Ukraine during the last few hours.