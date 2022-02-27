 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s NAACP award: ‘Hilarious’

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has strongly reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s honour at the NAACP Image Awards.

Sharing the tweet of the People, Piers Morgan said, “Imagine giving these two an award when their only claim to fame is trashing their families on TV, ruthlessly exploiting their royal titles for vast financial gain, and preaching about equality and environment from their California mansion & private jets? Hilarious.”

Meghan and Harry accepted the President's Award in recognition of their special achievement and distinguished public service at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

Earlier, the NAACP Image Awards shared an adorable photo of the royal couple, saying “The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will honor humanitarians, global leaders, and co-founders of Archewell, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the prestigious President's Award. The President's Award is presented in recognition of distinguished public service.”

