Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra dishes on becoming 'grandmother'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra recently reflected on the joy of being a grandmother.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy recently and shared the news on social media.

While the couple made the announcement about the baby's birth they did not reveal the baby's sex or name. A few media reports quoted sources as saying that the baby is a girl.

Amid all, Dr Madhu was questioned by the paparazzi about Priyanka and her first grandbaby during the event in Mumbai as her cosmetic clinic completed 14 years.

She said, “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother),” She added that she was grinning ear-to-ear about it. “I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy.”

When asked about what the couple has named their baby, Madhu said the name has not been decided yet. “Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi (We haven't finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now),” she added.

For those unversed, recently Nick and Priyanka announced the birth of their first baby on Instagram.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they wrote.