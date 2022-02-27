Kendall Jenner sends temperatures soaring as she displays her newly-dyed tresses while walking in Paris

Kendall puts her newly transformed auburn tresses on display as she steps out in Paris.

Kendall Jenner spellbound onlookers with her chic appearance in Paris on Sunday.

The 26-year-old supermodel put her newly transformed auburn tresses on display to give fans major style envy.

Kylie Jenner's model sister looked drop-dead gorgeous in a figure-hugging black dress that clung to her lithe frame.



The fashionista wrapped up in a matching black cardigan, and rocked a pair of black leather boots to keeping the cold at bay.

To elevate her look and protect her eyes from the glare of the sun, she wore a pair of black sunglasses as she strode though the street.



She carrying a brown faux fur bag on her shoulder, and ran her fingers through her newly-dyed auburn locks to capture stun the onlookers.

Kendall Jenner's new hairstyle has garnered massive praise and likes from fans, friends and family members. The stunner's outing comes after she stripped naked in a jaw-dropping shoot with a magazine this week.