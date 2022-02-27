 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner sends temperatures soaring as she displays her newly-dyed tresses while walking in Paris

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Kendall puts her newly transformed auburn tresses on display as she steps out in Paris.
Kendall puts her newly transformed auburn tresses on display as she steps out in Paris.

Kendall Jenner spellbound onlookers with her chic appearance in Paris on Sunday.

The 26-year-old supermodel put her newly transformed auburn tresses on display to give fans major style envy.

Kylie Jenner's model sister looked drop-dead gorgeous in a figure-hugging black dress that clung to her lithe frame.

The fashionista wrapped up in a matching black cardigan, and rocked a pair of black leather boots to keeping the cold at bay.

Kendall Jenner sends temperatures soaring as she displays her newly-dyed tresses while walking in Paris

To elevate her look and protect her eyes from the glare of the sun, she wore a pair of black sunglasses as she strode though the street.

She carrying a brown faux fur bag on her shoulder, and ran her fingers through her newly-dyed auburn locks to capture stun the onlookers. 

Kendall Jenner's new hairstyle has garnered massive praise and likes from fans, friends and family members. The stunner's outing comes after she stripped naked in a jaw-dropping shoot with a magazine this week.

More From Entertainment:

Elton John and David Furnish 'heartbroken' over Russia-Ukraine conflict

Elton John and David Furnish 'heartbroken' over Russia-Ukraine conflict
BTS' V shares pictures browsing through music albums

BTS' V shares pictures browsing through music albums
Royal family 'in distress' over Queen's Covid-19 battle

Royal family 'in distress' over Queen's Covid-19 battle
'Complainers' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reduced to joke in Mardi Gras celebration

'Complainers' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reduced to joke in Mardi Gras celebration

Prince Harry and Meghan's award questioned by royal experts and fans

Prince Harry and Meghan's award questioned by royal experts and fans
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck plan to shift Britain post latter bagging role in film

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck plan to shift Britain post latter bagging role in film
BTS’ Jungkook bids farewell to eyebrow piercing, ARMY mourns the loss: pics

BTS’ Jungkook bids farewell to eyebrow piercing, ARMY mourns the loss: pics
Meghan Markle breaks silence amid speculations about her and Harry's new honour

Meghan Markle breaks silence amid speculations about her and Harry's new honour
Princess Diana vs Camilla: How Prince Charles publicly interacted with them

Princess Diana vs Camilla: How Prince Charles publicly interacted with them

'Peaky Blinders' Harry Kirton wants to 'leave' the series: 'I want to move on'

'Peaky Blinders' Harry Kirton wants to 'leave' the series: 'I want to move on'
Kourtney Kardashian walks hand-in-hand with Travis Barker at Avril Lavigne Concert

Kourtney Kardashian walks hand-in-hand with Travis Barker at Avril Lavigne Concert
Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra dishes on becoming 'grandmother'

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra dishes on becoming 'grandmother'

Latest

view all