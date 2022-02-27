 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince George helps Kate Middleton and Prince William stay cool during clash of their teams

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Prince George helps Kate Middleton and Prince William stay cool during clash of their teams

Prince William and Kate Middleton were joined by their sweet son Prince George at England's Six Nations match against Wales on Saturday. 

The eight year-old prince did not let their parents lose their cools during the much-hyped clash of their Rugby teams. 

Kate and William's eldest son Prince George appeared in great spirits as he stood in the stands alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who are patrons of Wales and England's Rugby teams respectively. 

After a tense and thrilling final 20 minutes England secured victory over rivals Wales with 23-19 at Twickenham thanks to Marcus Smith's total haul of 18 points. 

George stole the limelight as he wore a red and navy jacket, while his mother Kate oozed elegance in a houndstooth coat and his father Prince William looked dapper in a red tie and black jumper combo.

Prince George helps Kate Middleton and Prince William stay cool during clash of their teams

Robert Jobson, a royal commentator, tweeted: "Cheeky Prince George, eight, pokes his tongue out as he joins rugby patrons Prince William and Kate Middleton at England v Wales Six Nations match."

Another Twitter user, sharing photos of the prince, observed: "Our little Prince isn’t so little anymore."

Prince George appeared to be a true supporter of the game as he appreciated both the teams and succeeded to give smile to their parents Prince William and Kate with his gesture during the match which had brought the two royals in direct competition.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry will 'steal thunder from the Queen' if he returns to UK, claims royal expert

Prince Harry will 'steal thunder from the Queen' if he returns to UK, claims royal expert
Elton John and David Furnish 'heartbroken' over Russia-Ukraine conflict

Elton John and David Furnish 'heartbroken' over Russia-Ukraine conflict
Kendall Jenner sends temperatures soaring as she displays her newly-dyed tresses while walking in Paris

Kendall Jenner sends temperatures soaring as she displays her newly-dyed tresses while walking in Paris
BTS' V shares pictures browsing through music albums

BTS' V shares pictures browsing through music albums
Royal family 'in distress' over Queen's Covid-19 battle

Royal family 'in distress' over Queen's Covid-19 battle
'Complainers' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reduced to joke in Mardi Gras celebration

'Complainers' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reduced to joke in Mardi Gras celebration

Prince Harry and Meghan's award questioned by royal experts and fans

Prince Harry and Meghan's award questioned by royal experts and fans
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck plan to shift Britain post latter bagging role in film

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck plan to shift Britain post latter bagging role in film
BTS’ Jungkook bids farewell to eyebrow piercing, ARMY mourns the loss: pics

BTS’ Jungkook bids farewell to eyebrow piercing, ARMY mourns the loss: pics
Meghan Markle breaks silence amid speculations about her and Harry's new honour

Meghan Markle breaks silence amid speculations about her and Harry's new honour
Princess Diana vs Camilla: How Prince Charles publicly interacted with them

Princess Diana vs Camilla: How Prince Charles publicly interacted with them

'Peaky Blinders' Harry Kirton wants to 'leave' the series: 'I want to move on'

'Peaky Blinders' Harry Kirton wants to 'leave' the series: 'I want to move on'

Latest

view all