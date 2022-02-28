Can we send a link to join WhatsApp group calls?

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature related to group calls on its platform, WABetainfo reported.



According to the WhatsApp news tracker, the company is testing a feature through which users can generate and send links to invite their friends to join a group call even if it has already started.

As we know, WhatsApp is always working to roll out improvements in the application. It is aiming to make a user's experience even better with a future update.

However, the new feature would be different from the one for joining the Messenger Rooms on Facebook because not everyone can join it.

When a WhatsApp call link is created, the call is hosted on WhatsApp so only those who have an account on the platform can join it, unlike the Messenger Rooms' shortcut which can be joined by even non-account holders.

WhatsApp calls are always end-to-end encrypted so the new way to call will also be the same.

The feature is currently under development and its release will be reported as soon as WhatsApp rolls it out.