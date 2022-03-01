 
Prince Andrew in line for new sexual harassment lawsuit by salon owner?

Prince Andrew might have gotten his way out of the Virginia Giuffre sexual assault scandal, but there is speculation he could land in trouble with more of his victims.

Attorney Gloria Allred says a new law could open up more opportunities for accusers to come forward against Andrew.

On such accuser could be Floria hair salon owner, Johanna Sjoberg, who accused Andrew of touching her inappropriately back in 2001, reports The Sun.

Ms Sjoberg has "repeatedly" claimed the Duke of York touched her when she was 21-years-old.

Ms Allred said: "The effort is to essentially model [the new law] on the Child Victims Act to provide a year during which an adult victim of adult sexual abuse could sue.

"I do not know any other person who might allege that she was wrongfully sexually abused by Prince Andrew, but if there are such people then they would need the law."

Meanwhile, the New York Adults Survivors Act is expected to be passed this year.

Senator Brad Hoylman previously said: "Adult survivors of serial sexual assaulters like Jeffrey Epstein have been shut out of our courthouses. That ends now."

