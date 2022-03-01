 
world
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Reuters

China warns of 'huge' pressure on foreign trade as economic challenges mount

By
Reuters

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao attends a State Council Information Office news conference in Beijing, China February 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao attends a State Council Information Office news conference in Beijing, China February 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters

  • Chinese minister says foreign trade will be confronted by uncertain external demand and a high statistical base from 2021.
  • Says labour shortages, high raw material costs weigh down ability of small and medium-sized companies to handle overseas orders.
  • Says China must "do everything possible" this year to spur domestic consumption.

BEIJING: A top Chinese official warned on Tuesday that China's economy faces multiple challenges at home and abroad this year, including "huge" pressure from uncertainty over global trade and from still-lacklustre domestic consumption.

Foreign trade, which helped drive the world's second-largest economy last year, will be confronted by uncertain external demand and a high statistical base from 2021, said Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

"This year, the pressure on foreign trade will be huge and the situation will be very severe," Wang said at a press conference.

Labour shortages and high raw material costs have also heaped pressure on the ability of China's small and medium-sized companies to handle overseas orders, he said.

Given the global uncertainties, China must "do everything possible" this year to spur domestic consumption, Wang said.

Last year, the Chinese economy rebounded with its best growth in a decade, helped by robust exports and a resulting record trade surplus. But there were signs that momentum was slowing on weakening consumption and a domestic property downturn.

In December, retail sales grew 1.7% from a year earlier, missing an average forecast of 3.7% and slowing from November's 3.9% gain.

Some recovery momentum was seen in consumption in February after downward pressure since the fourth quarter, Wang said.

Stability in all aspects of society is the watchword in China this year as the Communist Party gathers for a once-in-five-year congress in late 2022. President Xi Jinping is expected to claim his third term as leader of the party.

China will aim to broaden access to its markets and draw more foreign investment into the country's industrial sector, including advanced manufacturing and strategic new industries, Wang said.

Foreign direct investment grew in the double-digits in January-February, he said.

More From World:

A Pakistani woman in Syria - Part 1

A Pakistani woman in Syria - Part 1
Taliban ban women from travelling abroad without male kinsman

Taliban ban women from travelling abroad without male kinsman
'Liveable future' at risk, UN climate report warns

'Liveable future' at risk, UN climate report warns
Picture of ex-Miss Ukraine wearing army suit goes viral

Picture of ex-Miss Ukraine wearing army suit goes viral
Woman loots people by scaring them with snake

Woman loots people by scaring them with snake
Groom rejected by bride on wedding day for being bald

Groom rejected by bride on wedding day for being bald
'Suprised' woman finds her iPhone after 10 years in toilet

'Suprised' woman finds her iPhone after 10 years in toilet
No more evacuations until situation improves for Afghans abroad: Taliban

No more evacuations until situation improves for Afghans abroad: Taliban
Plane with 14 people on board crashes in Comoros

Plane with 14 people on board crashes in Comoros
Search underway for missing Indonesians as boat capsizes off Malaysia, killing 11

Search underway for missing Indonesians as boat capsizes off Malaysia, killing 11
Afghan universities reopen, but few women return

Afghan universities reopen, but few women return
Ukraine conflict: India’s Russia stance perturbs US

Ukraine conflict: India’s Russia stance perturbs US

Latest

view all