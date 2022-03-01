 
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy makes it out of Ukraine

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Dancing with the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy got on a train out of Ukraine amid Russian invasion
Maksim Chmerkovskiy has found a way to get out of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country, the Dancing with the Stars alum shared on social media on Monday.

Days after he shared his ordeal of being stuck in Ukraine amid Russia’s attack, Maksim took to Instagram to share an update with his followers.

“I made it on the train. We're heading to Warsaw (hopefully). Train to Lviv was not an option. The situation at the train station is insane,” he shared.

“At first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train. Long story but all I can say now is that I'm a big man with nothing but a backpack, it's TRAUMATIZING,” Maksim added.

He went on to share, “There's usually up to 30 people in this particular wagon. We were told we have to fit 135. Walkways are packed. People everywhere. It's sweaty and claustrophobic.”

In another Instagram story, Maksim detailed more of the heartbreaking scenario in Ukraine, writing, “What finally broke me is when I was watching an eight-year-old boy, hysterically crying and not wanting to let go of his father. Verbatim 'if you stay, I want to stay too because if they kill you, I won't be able to help.'”

Men from 18-60 years of age are currently prohibited from leaving Ukraine and details of how Maksim managed to get on a train are not yet known.

Earlier on Thursday, Maksim had shared distressing videos of himself stuck in Ukraine on Instagram, saying, “There’s ALWAYS another way! WAR is NEVER an answer.”

Maksim immigrated with his brother Val to the United States in 1994 from their hometown of Odessa, Ukraine. 

