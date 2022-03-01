 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Inside BTS’ Jungkook’s Q/A session on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Inside BTS’ Jungkook’s Q/A session on Instagram
Inside BTS’ Jungkook’s Q/A session on Instagram

BTS youngest member Jungkook has been staying active on Instagram lately as he recently continued to interact with fans with an unexpected Q/A session.

Taking to the Facebook-owned app this weekend, the Euphoria hit-maker updated his Story as he took fans’ suggestions to recommend him some good, Dakgalbi – a traditional Korean cuisine.

“Please recommend a place where they make delicious *dakgalbi*” he wrote on the first story.

“Can’t decide,” read his another question as fans bombarded him with suggestions, following his third post in which the 24-year-old singer wrote, “I’ve decided. I’m on my way.”

Inside BTS’ Jungkook’s Q/A session on Instagram

Meanwhile, the My Time singer recently made fans go crazy as he put off his eyebrow piercing. 

The much-loved K-pop Idol debuted his piercing when the septet was promoting its song Butter; however, fans were under the impression that the piercing was temporary.

During a livestream in July 2021, Jungkook revealed that he got a real piercing because stickers were difficult to handle.

Inside BTS’ Jungkook’s Q/A session on Instagram


More From Entertainment:

Shakira, Gerard Piqué fight with each other on THIS issue, Deets inside

Shakira, Gerard Piqué fight with each other on THIS issue, Deets inside
Prince Harry throwing dirt on Camilla 'may help her'

Prince Harry throwing dirt on Camilla 'may help her'

Pregnant Rihanna oozes charm in leather mini dress at Off-White fashion show in Paris

Pregnant Rihanna oozes charm in leather mini dress at Off-White fashion show in Paris
Kanye West takes black narrative discussion to Facebook with ‘The Future Brunch’

Kanye West takes black narrative discussion to Facebook with ‘The Future Brunch’
Elon Musk declares SpaceX will save ISS after Russia threat

Elon Musk declares SpaceX will save ISS after Russia threat
Munich Philharmonic dismisses chief conductor Gergiev for Russia stance

Munich Philharmonic dismisses chief conductor Gergiev for Russia stance
Queen Elizabeth shares her first message as she recovers from Covid-19

Queen Elizabeth shares her first message as she recovers from Covid-19
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox welcome new furry friend ‘Whiskey’ on Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox welcome new furry friend ‘Whiskey’ on Instagram
BTS V 'boyfriend' picture wins the internet, fans ask for Jin

BTS V 'boyfriend' picture wins the internet, fans ask for Jin
Robert Pattinson helps a new Batman emerge from the darkness in new film

Robert Pattinson helps a new Batman emerge from the darkness in new film
Made-in-Japan manga goes global with Webtoon, Deadpool

Made-in-Japan manga goes global with Webtoon, Deadpool
Ben Affleck missed SAG Awards 2022 for THIS reason

Ben Affleck missed SAG Awards 2022 for THIS reason

Latest

view all