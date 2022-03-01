 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Prince William get cozy as they arrive in Wales to mark St David's Day: Watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William were all smiles as they appeared together during their visit to Wales on St David’s Day.

The Duke and Duchess walked alongside each other and appeared in good spirits during their amazing trip, getting up close and personal with a group of adorable goats.

Kate and William's adorable video was shared to their Instagram Story on Tuesday.

The mother-of three looked stunning as she dressed down in her favourite khaki jacket and a red scarf, enjoying the company of her beloved husband at Pant Farm.

The Duchess teamed her casual garment with a simple pair of black jeans, a high neck jumper and a bright red scarf, while Prince William rocked navy trousers, a green jumper and a matching coat with a light blue shirt for the occasion.

Kate Middleton and Prince William sported daffodil pins as per tradition on St David's Day in Wales. The couple toured the grounds with farmers Gary and Jess Yeomans. The royal couple also learned about the importance of the agricultural industry to rural populations while celebrating the history of the region.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton's embarrassing shopping trip left her with new nickname

Kate Middleton's embarrassing shopping trip left her with new nickname

Camila Cabello shares new sneak peek from song ‘Bam Bam’ on TikTok

Camila Cabello shares new sneak peek from song ‘Bam Bam’ on TikTok
'The Kardashians' trailer reveals Kim Kardashian's reaction to Kourtney's engagement

'The Kardashians' trailer reveals Kim Kardashian's reaction to Kourtney's engagement

Ukraine President Zelenskyy thanks Prince William, Kate Middleton

Ukraine President Zelenskyy thanks Prince William, Kate Middleton

BLACKPINK member Rosé spills reason behind learning to skateboard

BLACKPINK member Rosé spills reason behind learning to skateboard
Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid drop jaws at Paris Fashion Week: pics

Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid drop jaws at Paris Fashion Week: pics
Prince Charles' wife Camilla known as Duchess of Cornwall rather than Princess of Wales: Here's Why

Prince Charles' wife Camilla known as Duchess of Cornwall rather than Princess of Wales: Here's Why
Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon kick-start shooting for ‘Ghudchadi' across Gurugram, Delhi & Jaipur

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon kick-start shooting for ‘Ghudchadi' across Gurugram, Delhi & Jaipur
Is he tone deaf?: Prince Andrew called out for planning royal return

Is he tone deaf?: Prince Andrew called out for planning royal return
Idris Elba to collab with Jay Z for new music after announcing acting break

Idris Elba to collab with Jay Z for new music after announcing acting break
BTS’ Jungkook vows to ‘work harder’ as he drops new dance video: Watch

BTS’ Jungkook vows to ‘work harder’ as he drops new dance video: Watch
Shakira, Gerard Piqué fight with each other on THIS issue, Deets inside

Shakira, Gerard Piqué fight with each other on THIS issue, Deets inside

Latest

view all