Kate Middleton and Prince William get cozy as they arrive in Wales to mark St David's Day: Watch

Kate Middleton and Prince William were all smiles as they appeared together during their visit to Wales on St David’s Day.



The Duke and Duchess walked alongside each other and appeared in good spirits during their amazing trip, getting up close and personal with a group of adorable goats.

Kate and William's adorable video was shared to their Instagram Story on Tuesday.

The mother-of three looked stunning as she dressed down in her favourite khaki jacket and a red scarf, enjoying the company of her beloved husband at Pant Farm.



The Duchess teamed her casual garment with a simple pair of black jeans, a high neck jumper and a bright red scarf, while Prince William rocked navy trousers, a green jumper and a matching coat with a light blue shirt for the occasion.

Kate Middleton and Prince William sported daffodil pins as per tradition on St David's Day in Wales. The couple toured the grounds with farmers Gary and Jess Yeomans. The royal couple also learned about the importance of the agricultural industry to rural populations while celebrating the history of the region.