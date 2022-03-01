 
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

Islamabad High court declares 16-year-old girls' marriage illegal

By
Awais Yousafzai

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Representational image of a woman wearing bangles and henna — AFP
Representational image of a woman wearing bangles and henna — AFP

  • Justice Babar Sattar says the minimum age for marriage should be 18 years.
  • Court orders keeping Sawera at Dar-ul-Aman and allowed her mother to meet her under supervision of Dar-ul-Aman's administrator.
  • Physical changes do not signify maturity, said the announcement. 

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday made an important announcement regarding the legal age for marriage and declared that marrying off 16-year-olds would be illegal from now on.

The announcement came during the hearing of a case related to a 16-year-old girl, Sawera Falak Sher, who had been allegedly kidnapped and married off in May 2021.

Justice Babar Sattar, who heard the case, announced girls under the age of 18 can neither get married themselves nor can their parents get them married.

He further said that the permissible age for marriage would be 18 years and instructed the police to shift Sawera to the Golra Dar-ul-Aman. The court also ordered the administrator of the Dar-ul-Aman to allow the petitioner (Sawera's mother) to meet her daughter under the administrator's supervision. 

Physical changes do not signify maturity, said the announcement. It was also advised that the minimum age for marriage — 18 years — should be made clear in the Muslim Laws Ordinance.

Sawera's mother, Mumtaz bibi, had filed a kidnapping case for her daughter in May 2021. Sawera, however, had testified in the high court that she got married by choice. 


More From Pakistan:

Explainer: How is PECA against freedom of expression?

Explainer: How is PECA against freedom of expression?
TikTok launches awareness campaign about dangerous challenges, hoaxes

TikTok launches awareness campaign about dangerous challenges, hoaxes
Meeting between Shahbaz Sharif, PML-Q leaders delayed

Meeting between Shahbaz Sharif, PML-Q leaders delayed
HEC extends deadline for international scholarship

HEC extends deadline for international scholarship
PM Imran Khan meets Chaudhrys of PML-Q in Lahore

PM Imran Khan meets Chaudhrys of PML-Q in Lahore
SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of polls on Faisal Vawda's vacant Senate seat

SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of polls on Faisal Vawda's vacant Senate seat
Dr Nasira Khatoon appointed Karachi University's acting vice-chancellor

Dr Nasira Khatoon appointed Karachi University's acting vice-chancellor
PM Imran Khan announces 5-year tax relief for overseas investors

PM Imran Khan announces 5-year tax relief for overseas investors
Looks like no one assisted PM Imran Khan properly over PECA ordinance: IHC

Looks like no one assisted PM Imran Khan properly over PECA ordinance: IHC
What’s in Daily Mail’s defence in Shehbaz Sharif defamation case?

What’s in Daily Mail’s defence in Shehbaz Sharif defamation case?
Pakistan needs to concentrate on human rights: EU

Pakistan needs to concentrate on human rights: EU
Actor Osman K Butt challenges acquittal of Qandeel Baloch's brother in SC

Actor Osman K Butt challenges acquittal of Qandeel Baloch's brother in SC

Latest

view all