'Vikings': Lagertha actress shares throwback picture with Ukrainian president and his wife

Wednesday Mar 02 2022
Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick on Tuesday shared a throwback picture with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as she called for an end to Russian invasion.

Winnick, who originally belong to Ukraine, posted the picture with Zelinskiy and his wife with caption, "Standing by President Zelensky and the First Lady. Standing with Ukraine."

Winnick rose to global fame for her role as Lagertha in hit TV series "Vikings".

Her picture with the president and his wife was taken when she last visited Ukraine. 

