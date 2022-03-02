Biden says Putin will pay 'over the long run' for Ukraine invasion

US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the US Capitol´s House Chamber March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo— JIM LO SCALZO / POOL / AFP

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed that Russia's Vladimir Putin will pay over the long run even if he makes gains on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"While he may make gains on the battlefield – he will pay a continuing high price over the long run," Biden said in his State of the Union address.

U.S. President Joe Biden led a standing ovation for the embattled Ukrainian people on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech that he rewrote to assail Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

"Let each of us if you're able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world," Biden said.

The U.S. government on Tuesday announced a ban on Russian flights from American airspace following similar moves by the European Union and Canada after Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

"I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," Biden said in his State of the Union address.

In a deviation from his prepared remarks, Biden said of Putin: "He has no idea what's coming."



He launched heavy criticism of Putin in his remarks, saying the Russian leader had badly miscalculated Ukraine.

"He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people," he said. "From President Zelenskiy to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination, inspires the world."