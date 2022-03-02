 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture is smitten by her baby ‘brother’ in latest video

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Cardi Bs Daughter Kulture is smitten by her baby ‘brother’ in latest video
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture is smitten by her baby ‘brother’ in latest video

Cardi B's daughter Kulture Kiari is not wishing for another sibling anytime soon.

The 29-year-old Up rapper took to Instagram to share a swoon-worthy video of her daughter Kulture 3, as she explained her sweet reasoning for not wanting another baby in the house.

"You want me to have another baby?" Cardi asked in the clip before Kulture quickly responded, "No!"

When the musician asked her daughter why the toddler explained that she's perfectly happy with her 5-month-old little brother. "Because I like my baby brother. He's perfect," Kulture said.

Cardi then gushed, "Aww."

Cardi Bs Daughter Kulture is smitten by her baby ‘brother’ in latest video

Cardi shares Kulture with husband Offset, 30. The couple welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, on Sept. 4, sharing the exciting news alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset.

In the picture, Cardi and Offset — who tied the knot in September 2017 — look lovingly down at their son while the singer sits underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket. "9/4/21," Cardi captioned the family photo.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk sends promised Starlink shipment to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Elon Musk sends promised Starlink shipment to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Tristan Thompson trolled with 'Khloe Kardashian' chants during NBA game

Tristan Thompson trolled with 'Khloe Kardashian' chants during NBA game
Hailey Bieber shares unseen childhood photos of Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday

Hailey Bieber shares unseen childhood photos of Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday
Katy Perry prefers ‘closer to home’ residencies to world tours: ‘It’s natural’

Katy Perry prefers ‘closer to home’ residencies to world tours: ‘It’s natural’
Stepdad Jason Momoa shows up to ‘The Batman’ premiere to support Zoe Kravitz

Stepdad Jason Momoa shows up to ‘The Batman’ premiere to support Zoe Kravitz
Lindsay Lohan makes a striking comeback with secret Netflix collaboration

Lindsay Lohan makes a striking comeback with secret Netflix collaboration
How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted when Wales woman broke royal protocol

How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted when Wales woman broke royal protocol
BTS’ Suga promises ARMY to hold live session on his birthday

BTS’ Suga promises ARMY to hold live session on his birthday
The Batman director Matt Reeves misses film premiere due to Covid 19

The Batman director Matt Reeves misses film premiere due to Covid 19
Ellen DeGeneres shells out THIS whopping amount to buy new house

Ellen DeGeneres shells out THIS whopping amount to buy new house
Jonas Brothers announce upcoming five-night Las Vegas Residency

Jonas Brothers announce upcoming five-night Las Vegas Residency
Adele warned Rich Paul romance could dump her career: 'She is going to upset fans'

Adele warned Rich Paul romance could dump her career: 'She is going to upset fans'

Latest

view all