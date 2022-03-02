 
Katy Perry prefers 'closer to home' residencies to world tours: 'It's natural'

Katy Perry gets candid about the real reason the possibility of a Las Vegas Residency seemed ‘doable’ and ‘closer to home’ amid her bid to be more present with loved ones.

The singer referenced her early 20s drive to tour the world and sell-out shows in a candid heart-to-heart with Variety.

While explaining the real reason she chose Las Vegas over a full tour Perry cited her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom as the reason and admitted, “I wanted to start my personal life and make a family, and then also be able to contribute as an artist at the same time and just find balance.”

Especially since “I’ve been able to tour the world three times over, and so it felt like, okay, I’ve done that; I got to play the Super Bowl.”

She also went on to explain, “When you’re single and in your 20s and full of foaming-at-the-mouth ambition, you’re just gonna Zip-a-dee-doo-dah all over the world until you possibly can’t anymore. And that’s what I did do.”

But “now I am finding balance, having a baby and being a mother and also doing Vegas and American Idol and all those things.”

However, she did award fans some bit of good news when she said, “Eventually I’ll go back into beast mode where we tour all over the world, but while she [her daughter, Daisy] is small and everything is just like a sparkle in her eye, I want to be there at every moment.”

This is why “Vegas was always kind of a thing I wanted to do when I wanted to find a little bit more balance, strangely. No one ever says that concerning Vegas.

