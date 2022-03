Cannes Film Festival to not welcome Russian delegation this year

Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday said no Russian delegations would be welcome this year

The cultural backlash against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensified Tuesday as the Cannes Film Festival said no Russian delegations would be welcome this year, reported The Associated Press.

In addition, the Venice festival announced free screenings of a film about the 2014 conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

The announcements by Europe’s two premier film festivals came on the heels of other high-profile protests in the arts, including Hollywood’s decision to pull films scheduled for release in Russia and the Munich Philharmonic’s decision to fire chief conductor Valery Gergiev.

The orchestra, joined by other orchestras and festivals linked to Gergiev, cited his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his refusal to reject the invasion.

Cannes, which is scheduled for May, is the most global of film festivals and its international village of flag-waving pavilions annually hosts more than 80 countries from around the world.

In a statement, festival organizers said the ban on any official Russian delegation or individuals linked to the Kremlin would remain “unless the war of assault ends in conditions that will satisfy the Ukrainian people.”

The festival didn’t rule out accepting films from Russia.

Hollywood continued pulling its films out of Russian theatres, as well.

After the Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros. and Sony announced they would halt distributing films in Russia, including Warner’s highly anticipated The Batman, Paramount Pictures announced likewise on Tuesday.

That includes upcoming releases like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Lost City.

The Venice Film Festival, meanwhile, said it was organizing free screenings of the film Reflection, about the conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region as a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The screenings are scheduled for next week in Rome, Milan and Venice.

The film, which was presented in competition at Venice last year, tells the story of a Ukrainian surgeon who is taken prisoner by Russia during the Donbas conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier this week, the art exhibition of the Venice Biennale, of which the annual film festival is a part, announced the curator and artists of Russia’s pavilion had quit their positions to protest the war in Ukraine.

Last week, the European Broadcasting Union announced Russia would not be allowed to enter an act for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in Turin in May. - AP