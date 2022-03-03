 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber reacts to Kanye West's birthday message

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

Justin Bieber reacts to Kanye Wests birthday message

Kanye West was prominent among the celebrities who sent birthday greetings to Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday.

The rapper had shared a screenshot of his video chat with the Canadian singer to wish him on his birthday on Instagram.

Justin Bieber on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the screenshot of the same chat from his phone to thank the rapper for remembering him on his birthday. 

Justin Bieber reacts to Kanye Wests birthday message

Meanwhile,  a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday granted reality TV star Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single from rapper Kanye West after nearly eight years of marriage.

The businesswoman and star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye. The couple have four children ranging in age from 2 to 8.



More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian to help people of Ukraine

Kim Kardashian to help people of Ukraine

'Star Trek: Picard' romantically going where Picard hasn’t gone before

'Star Trek: Picard' romantically going where Picard hasn’t gone before
Angelina Jolie shares update on Ukrainian refugees

Angelina Jolie shares update on Ukrainian refugees

Queen's son Prince Edward imitates James Bond actor Daniel Craig?

Queen's son Prince Edward imitates James Bond actor Daniel Craig?
New safe limit for music venues set

New safe limit for music venues set
Kate Middleton's mother launches new initiative

Kate Middleton's mother launches new initiative

Prince Harry won't return to UK to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee as he 'can't face' Royal Family: report

Prince Harry won't return to UK to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee as he 'can't face' Royal Family: report
Prince Charles and William gearing up to take Queen's role: report

Prince Charles and William gearing up to take Queen's role: report
Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news

Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news
Robert Pattinson dishes on his character Batman- Bruce Wayne: Read on

Robert Pattinson dishes on his character Batman- Bruce Wayne: Read on
Kate Middleton pokes fun at Prince William during royal engagement

Kate Middleton pokes fun at Prince William during royal engagement
Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Prince George enjoys THIS farm activity

Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Prince George enjoys THIS farm activity

Latest

view all