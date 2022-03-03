Justin Bieber reacts to Kanye West's birthday message

Kanye West was prominent among the celebrities who sent birthday greetings to Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday.

The rapper had shared a screenshot of his video chat with the Canadian singer to wish him on his birthday on Instagram.

Justin Bieber on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the screenshot of the same chat from his phone to thank the rapper for remembering him on his birthday.

Meanwhile, a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday granted reality TV star Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single from rapper Kanye West after nearly eight years of marriage.

The businesswoman and star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye. The couple have four children ranging in age from 2 to 8.







