 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Jason Momoa, Channing Tatum spotted at Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ after party

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum were spotted at Robert Pattinson’s top-secret The Batman party
Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum were spotted at Robert Pattinson’s top-secret 'The Batman' party

Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum were on Tuesday spotted at Robert Pattinson’s top-secret party which followed his movie The Batman’s worldwide premiere in New York City.

Momoa and Tatum showed up to the party, held at Pete Davidson’s Pebble Bar, after specially flying over to NYC to attend the premiere of The Batman which stars Zoe Kravitz, Tatum’s girlfriend, as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

Kravitz is also stepdaughter to Momoa, who was married to her mother Lisa Bonet for five years before splitting earlier this year.


Momoa and Tatum were seen at Pattinson’s after party in photos shared by photographer Jason Roman, who took to the photo-sharing app to upload a series of snaps from the happening night, with the caption, “What a night indeed."

Momoa then reshared the photos to his own Instagram.


Roman also shared photos of other stars in attendance including Batman star Pattinson, comedian Dave Chappelle, and rapper Busta Rhymes.

Tatum was seen on Momoa’s Instagram earlier as well when the Aquaman star shared photos of them getting ready to fly to NYC for the premiere.

Roman also shared candid and striking images of the film's star Robert Pattinson, comedian Dave Chappelle, producer Corey Smyth, and rapper Busta Rymes.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry skips Platinum Jubilee celebrations as he 'won't be able to pretend'

Prince Harry skips Platinum Jubilee celebrations as he 'won't be able to pretend'
Robert Pattinson throws ‘top secret’ ‘Batman’ after party with Pete Davidson

Robert Pattinson throws ‘top secret’ ‘Batman’ after party with Pete Davidson

‘Bullet Train’ trailer: Brad Pitt delivers high octane action in thrilling train ride

‘Bullet Train’ trailer: Brad Pitt delivers high octane action in thrilling train ride

Melinda Gates opens up about divorce from Bill Gates for the first time

Melinda Gates opens up about divorce from Bill Gates for the first time
Kris Jenner gives ‘special’ surprise to Khloé Kardashian by inviting Martha Stewart for lunch

Kris Jenner gives ‘special’ surprise to Khloé Kardashian by inviting Martha Stewart for lunch
Camila Cabello dishes on broken promises with Shawn Mendes in new song

Camila Cabello dishes on broken promises with Shawn Mendes in new song
Queen brilliant answer when Prince Philip asked her to 'shut up' during banter

Queen brilliant answer when Prince Philip asked her to 'shut up' during banter
Robert Pattinson says he was ‘counting sips of water’ to get in shape for ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson says he was ‘counting sips of water’ to get in shape for ‘The Batman’
Adele eyes new venue for Las Vegas residency after calling off Caesars Palace shows

Adele eyes new venue for Las Vegas residency after calling off Caesars Palace shows
Robert Pattinson addresses’ really really weird’ times on ‘The Batman’ set

Robert Pattinson addresses’ really really weird’ times on ‘The Batman’ set
Billie Eilish breaks silence over downsides to amassing fame

Billie Eilish breaks silence over downsides to amassing fame
Britons reject Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as part-time royals: 'Bridge is burnt'

Britons reject Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as part-time royals: 'Bridge is burnt'

Latest

view all