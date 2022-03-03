Jason Momoa, Channing Tatum spotted at Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ after party

Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum were spotted at Robert Pattinson’s top-secret 'The Batman' party

Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum were on Tuesday spotted at Robert Pattinson’s top-secret party which followed his movie The Batman’s worldwide premiere in New York City.

Momoa and Tatum showed up to the party, held at Pete Davidson’s Pebble Bar, after specially flying over to NYC to attend the premiere of The Batman which stars Zoe Kravitz, Tatum’s girlfriend, as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

Kravitz is also stepdaughter to Momoa, who was married to her mother Lisa Bonet for five years before splitting earlier this year.





Momoa and Tatum were seen at Pattinson’s after party in photos shared by photographer Jason Roman, who took to the photo-sharing app to upload a series of snaps from the happening night, with the caption, “What a night indeed."

Momoa then reshared the photos to his own Instagram.





Roman also shared photos of other stars in attendance including Batman star Pattinson, comedian Dave Chappelle, and rapper Busta Rhymes.

Tatum was seen on Momoa’s Instagram earlier as well when the Aquaman star shared photos of them getting ready to fly to NYC for the premiere.

