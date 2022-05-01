 
entertainment
Sunday May 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit: Amber Heard to testify as first defence witness next week

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 01, 2022

Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit: Amber Heard to testify as first defence witness next week

The third week of testimony trial in Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard has concluded, string of witnesses appeared in Fairfax, Virginia.

On Thursday, the court heard from Depp’s security guard Starling Jenkins, who gave his account of an incident in which faeces was found in the couple’s bed. Jenkins said that Heard described the incident as a “practical joke gone wrong”.

While, Terence Dougherty, general counsel and COO of the ACLU, explained the group’s history with Heard regarding donations and the preparation of her op-ed in conjunction with her lawyers.

Heard, who is yet to testify, is expected to take the stand next week. While, much anticipated testimony from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who dated Heard, and actor James Franco, whom Depp believed had an affair with her, will reportedly not happen.

More From Entertainment:

From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments

From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments
Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video

Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?
Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday

Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday
Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday
Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West

Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West
Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?

Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?
Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend

Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend
Kim Kardashian appears to lose her curves in lead up to the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian appears to lose her curves in lead up to the Met Gala

Jada Pinkett Smith once asked Tupac Shakur not to beat up Will Smith, reveals rapper's friend: Video

Jada Pinkett Smith once asked Tupac Shakur not to beat up Will Smith, reveals rapper's friend: Video
Princess Charlotte’s pet peeve around Prince William REVEALED

Princess Charlotte’s pet peeve around Prince William REVEALED
Bill Gates opens up about marriage with Melinda, says would marry her ‘all over again’

Bill Gates opens up about marriage with Melinda, says would marry her ‘all over again’

Latest

view all