Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit: Amber Heard to testify as first defence witness next week

The third week of testimony trial in Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard has concluded, string of witnesses appeared in Fairfax, Virginia.



On Thursday, the court heard from Depp’s security guard Starling Jenkins, who gave his account of an incident in which faeces was found in the couple’s bed. Jenkins said that Heard described the incident as a “practical joke gone wrong”.



While, Terence Dougherty, general counsel and COO of the ACLU, explained the group’s history with Heard regarding donations and the preparation of her op-ed in conjunction with her lawyers.

Heard, who is yet to testify, is expected to take the stand next week. While, much anticipated testimony from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who dated Heard, and actor James Franco, whom Depp believed had an affair with her, will reportedly not happen.