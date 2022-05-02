 
entertainment
Prince Harry is back in the saddle

Prince Harry joined his close friend and polo star Nacho Figueras’ Los Padres team to raise awareness and support for charitable causes. 

It was their first games of the new season, for the Vic Graber Tournament that took place at Santa Barbara Polo this weekend. 

Prince Harry recently returned from the Netherlands where Invictus Games 2022 were held.

Before arriving in The Hague, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle met with Queen Elizabeth.

It was Meghan's first meeting with the Queen since she stepped down from her royal duties.

