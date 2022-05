Bella Hadid wishes her fans ‘Eid Mubarak’

Bella Hadid, who is an avid social media user, wished her millions of fans a very happy Eid.

Taking to her Instagram story, the supermodel shared an Eid card to wish her fans.

“ Eid Il Fitr Mubarak to everyone who has been observing this holy month of Ramadan,” wrote Bella.

Earlier, Bella shared a message from her father Mohammad Hadid at the start of the Muslim month of Ramadan.