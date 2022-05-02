 
Monday May 02 2022
Rihanna fully enjoying her pregnancy, dancing and rapping

Monday May 02, 2022

Singing sensation Rihanna is fully enjoying her first pregnancy and seen dancing and rapping during her appearance at her boyfriend and the father of her unborn child A$AP Rocky' concert on Saturday. 

The Diamond hitmaker, 34, has been photographed showing her support for her boyfriend A$AP Rocky as he performed on stage for the first time since reports of his arrest in April.

The pregnant singer, who is expecting her first child with the rapper, was seen standing backstage at one of his concerts at the Smokers Club Festival in West Hollywood on Saturday 30 April night.

She looked stunning in what appeared to be a green midi dress alongside a puffer jacket, dancing and rapping along to one of A$AP's songs.

Rihanna appeared with her brother Rory Fenty to have a fun and relaxing time as A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, 33, sang on stage.

