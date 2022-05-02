 
Carrie Underwood pays homage to late Naomi Judd during Stagecoach Performance

Carrie Underwood paid a heartfelt tribute to late singer Naomi Judd during her performance at the Stagecoach Festival

Hours after the sudden death of the singer, Underwood asked the audience during the concert to honour their loved ones who they have lost in their lives.

Before dedicating her song See You Again to Judd and those who are not a part of this world anymore, the If I Didn’t Love You singer shared a few words with the fans.

She said, “This next song goes out to everybody who's ever lost someone that they loved, which is everybody.”

"But just because the people that we love are not here with us does not mean that they are not here with us and does not mean that you will not see them again someday,” Underwood added as she pointed up towards the sky.

The 39-year-old singer then asked the audience to take out their phones or lighters and shine it in honour of those who have passed away

“Let's light up this place in memory of all those that we miss,” Underwood said. “I know all of country music will be lighting something up for Ms. Naomi Judd.”

Underwood also shared a tweet remembering the late icon. She wrote, “Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…”


