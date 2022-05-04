 
Wednesday May 04 2022
Reuters

Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users

Reuters

Wednesday May 04, 2022

Elon Musk attends opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. — Reuters/file
  • Twitter declines comment by Elon Musk who recently added the tech company to his cart.
  • Billionaire entrepreneur tries to boost the social media platform's reach from "niche" to most Americans.
  • Wants to "enhance the platform with new features, make algorithms open source to increase trust, defeat spam bots.

Elon Musk says Twitter Inc TWTR.N will always be free for casual users but may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users, as the billionaire entrepreneur tries to boost the social media platform's reach from "niche" to most Americans.

"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk said in a tweet.

Twitter declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Tesla TSLA.O chief Musk has been suggesting a raft of changes to Twitter since last month. After adding the company to his cart recently, Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, make the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeat spam bots, and authenticate all humans.

Last month, even before reaching a deal with Twitter, Musk had suggested few changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price. Read full story

Earlier this week at the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday, Musk also said he would make Twitter transparent about how tweets are promoted or demoted and wanted its software to be publicly available for critique. 

