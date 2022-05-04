Shehbaz Gill returns to Pakistan after four-day US trip

PTI leader Shehbaz Gill addresses a press conference. — PID/ file

Gill has acquired protective bail to avoid arrest in cases pertaining to Masjid-e-Nabawi incident.

Arrives in Islamabad after concluding his four-day private visit to US.

Leaves for his residence after touching down in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shehbaz Gill on Wednesday arrived in Islamabad after concluding his four-day private visit of the United States.



Gill has acquired protective bail to avoid arrest in the cases pertaining to the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident. The politician left for his residence after touching down in Pakistan.

The Islamabad High Court had barred the police from arresting Gill upon his arrival in Pakistan after he filed a petition for a protective bail



During the hearing on May 1, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry informed the court that Gill went to US on April 28 and he will come back on May 4.

"I have attached Gill's return ticket with the petition [...] he wants to appear before the court and be part of the investigation," he said.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Gill were among 150 people against whom a case was registered in Faisalabad a day earlier after slogans were chanted against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation during their visit to Masjid-e-Nabawi last week.



Sheikh Rashid's nephew arrested

In the wake of the incident of slogan chanting at Masjid-e-Nabawi against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation, former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's nephew MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq had been taken into custody at the Islamabad airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia early Sunday morning.

Confirming the arrest, Rashid had said that his nephew had just touched down in Islamabad after performing Umrah, at the time of his arrest.



A district and sessions court in Attock on Monday granted the police a two-day physical remand of Shafiq in the case

