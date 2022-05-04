 
Dua Lipa reveals 'ticking off' good things ahead of her world tour

Dua Lipa recently revealed that the singer has made changes in her lifestyle before kickstarting her 81-date-long world tour.

During her conversation with The Sun, the Don’t Start Now singer spilt the beans on quitting smoking after suffering a bout of laryngitis.

"I had laryngitis in December and that kind of kickstarted me quitting smoking a month earlier than I was supposed to. But I did it and I have stuck to it,” the New Rules singer said.

"I have this habit tracker on my phone where every night I tick off all the good things I have done for my body and things I have done for myself,” she added.

The singer expressed feeling ‘invincible’ onstage thanks to her some changes in her health and fitness practices.

"I feel like when I get up on stage there is a different kind of confidence and, you know, I feel very invincible at times when I am performing,” she said during the latest episode of her At Your Service podcast.

