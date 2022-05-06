 
Friday May 06 2022
Kanye West takes a trip to Japan with girlfriend Chaney Jones amid travel restrictions

Friday May 06, 2022

Kanye West has taken his girlfriend Chaney Jones on a vacation to Tokyo, Japan.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 44, who is seemingly going strong with Jones, enjoyed sightseeing in Tokyo on their romantic getaway.

On Thursday, the model took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable photo with her beau on a bridge overlooking Tokyo's high-end retail-centric street Omotesandō.

In the picture, the Donda rapper was seen donning a checked shirt with a black cap, Jones was seen donning a black jacket.

She was seen resting her head on West’s arm. They were also reportedly spotted wandering the streets of Shibuya, near Harajuku street, where their fans shared some pictures with them on social media.

Meanwhile, West and Jones’ trip came amid the ongoing travel restrictions in Japan. As per the restrictions, travel for tourism is still not permitted in Japan, and US citizens are permitted to enter the country on a very limited basis, as reported by PEOPLE.

West and Jones were first linked together in February, this year, amid West’s attempts to win back his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. However, West was spotted going shopping with Jones in Miami’s Bal Harbour. He confirmed the rumors about their dating by commenting on one of their photos in March.

