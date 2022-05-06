Govt offices to continue having six workdays

The logo of the Government of Pakistan. — Wikipedia/File

The federal government has decided not to roll back the decision of having six workdays in government offices, a notification in this regard said Friday.

According to the notification, issued by the cabinet secretariat of the Establishment Division after approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the work hours in government offices, however, have been reduced.

From now onwards, government offices will operate from 8am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday. There will be a prayer break from 1pm to 1:30pm. On Fridays, the timings will be from 8am to 1pm.

Previously, government offices operated from 9am to 5pm while they remained closed on Saturdays and Sundays. However, after assuming power, PM Shehbaz abolished the Saturday holidays for government employees.

On his first day in office, Shehbaz had sent officials of the PM Office into panic as his surprise arrival early in the morning worried the employees and officers who had not reached the office.

Shehbaz, who is largely known for his punctuality, reached PM Office at 7am on his first day after assuming charge. The officers and other employees of the PM Office who had not reached by that time rushed to work to avoid the wrath of the newly elected PM.