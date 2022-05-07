 
pakistan
Saturday May 07 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Shahid Afridi responds to social media backlash over criticism of Imran Khan

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday May 07, 2022

  • “I always praised Imran Khan as captain but it’s my right to disagree with his policies as prime minister,” says Shahid Afridi.  
  • Says he expressed his views as a common Pakistani.
  • If you want the respect of your country in the world, respect the premier, says Afridi. 

KARACHI: Reacting to the criticism on social media for extending felicitation to newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said that it is his right to disagree with the policies of the former premier Imran Khan.

In a video statement on his YouTube channel, Shahid Afridi said: “I always praised Imran Khan as captain but it’s my right to disagree with his policies as prime minister.”

In civilised societies, a difference of opinion is respected, he said, adding that the difference of opinion should not be converted into hate.

“I knew that I was criticized when I congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the prime minister,” he added. He maintained that Imran Khan has always been his idol, adding that he started cricket after being inspired by him.

“I never made a personal attack on him, but I have the right to disagree with his policies,” he added. The star cricketer said that he expressed his views as a common Pakistani.

The head of the state is respectable, regardless of his party affiliation, as he represents the country, Afridi said, adding if you want the respect of your country in the world, respect the premier.

