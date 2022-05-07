Queen fears UK crowd will 'boo' at Meghan, Harry at the balcony

Queen snubbed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Andrew from Trooping the Colour attendance in fear of humiliation, say insiders.

The 96-year-old and her aides believed it is best to leave the unpopular trio out of the Buckingham Palace balcony as the crowd might boo them.

Meghan and Harry are no longer working royals. The couple quit their duties in 2020 and moved to the US.

A Palace spokesman said: “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony ­appearance will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties.”



Minutes after the announcement, Harry's rep confirmed that he will be joining his family alongside Meghan Markle and the kids, to honour the Queen.

A spokesman for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan are excited and honoured to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee ­celebrations this June with their children.”

