 
entertainment
Saturday May 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard alleges Johnny Depp ‘shoved’ Kate Moss down the staircase: Read on

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 07, 2022

Amber Heard alleges Johnny Depp ‘shoved’ Kate Moss down the staircase: Read on
Amber Heard alleges Johnny Depp ‘shoved’ Kate Moss down the staircase: Read on

Amber Heard recalled one of her fights in March 2015 with ex-husband Johnny Depp that also included her sister Whitney.

During the defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Virginia, the Aquaman actress testified on the stand that she hit the actor on the face for the first time, on top of a staircase in LA.

The reason was the fear that Depp would shove her sister down the stairs the same way he did with his ex-girlfriend and British supermodel Kate Moss.

Heard stated, “My sister, all of a sudden put herself in between Johnny and I, and threw herself in the line of fire in order to stop the actor whose back was to the staircase”

While witnessing this horrific scene, the London Fields star mentioned that she “instantly [thought] of Moss and the stairs” and thought to take action which is why she swung at Depp.

Before this incident, Heard stated that she had never “landed a blow” in all of her relationship with the actor, but this was the first time when she “hit him like actually hit him square in the face”.

However, fortunately, “he didn't push my sister down the stairs,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Moss and Depp dated for five years in the early 90s, however, the model reportedly never blamed the actor “of being violent with her”.

More From Entertainment:

Minnie Driver says ‘sweet romance’ with Matt Damon had a rough ending

Minnie Driver says ‘sweet romance’ with Matt Damon had a rough ending

In Spanish debut, Brian May sings about 'Another World'

In Spanish debut, Brian May sings about 'Another World'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘people at Buckingham Palace very nervous'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘people at Buckingham Palace very nervous'
Kim Kardashian channels her inner Marilyn Monroe with another iconic dress

Kim Kardashian channels her inner Marilyn Monroe with another iconic dress
Benedict Cumberbatch talks about ‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘It’s a pretty epic film’

Benedict Cumberbatch talks about ‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘It’s a pretty epic film’
Prince Andrew ‘always an explosion waiting to happen,’ experts say

Prince Andrew ‘always an explosion waiting to happen,’ experts say
Perrie Edwards dishes on preparing for tour after baby's birth: 'never struggled so hard'

Perrie Edwards dishes on preparing for tour after baby's birth: 'never struggled so hard'
Prince William ‘scared’ of George, Charlotte, Louis’ royal future

Prince William ‘scared’ of George, Charlotte, Louis’ royal future
Blac Chyna accused of 'kicking' a woman in her stomach

Blac Chyna accused of 'kicking' a woman in her stomach
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘under urgent pressure’ to deliver after Pearl axed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘under urgent pressure’ to deliver after Pearl axed
Lilibet to celebrate first birthday with Queen Elizabeth, royal family

Lilibet to celebrate first birthday with Queen Elizabeth, royal family
Johnny Depp’s old flame brands relationship a ‘bonfire’ amid Amber Heard allegations

Johnny Depp’s old flame brands relationship a ‘bonfire’ amid Amber Heard allegations

Latest

view all