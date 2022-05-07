Amber Heard alleges Johnny Depp ‘shoved’ Kate Moss down the staircase: Read on

Amber Heard recalled one of her fights in March 2015 with ex-husband Johnny Depp that also included her sister Whitney.



During the defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Virginia, the Aquaman actress testified on the stand that she hit the actor on the face for the first time, on top of a staircase in LA.

The reason was the fear that Depp would shove her sister down the stairs the same way he did with his ex-girlfriend and British supermodel Kate Moss.

Heard stated, “My sister, all of a sudden put herself in between Johnny and I, and threw herself in the line of fire in order to stop the actor whose back was to the staircase”

While witnessing this horrific scene, the London Fields star mentioned that she “instantly [thought] of Moss and the stairs” and thought to take action which is why she swung at Depp.

Before this incident, Heard stated that she had never “landed a blow” in all of her relationship with the actor, but this was the first time when she “hit him like actually hit him square in the face”.

However, fortunately, “he didn't push my sister down the stairs,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Moss and Depp dated for five years in the early 90s, however, the model reportedly never blamed the actor “of being violent with her”.