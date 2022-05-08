 
pakistan
Sunday May 08 2022
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Police rescue family that had gone missing on its way to Kund Malir Beach

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Sunday May 08, 2022

Police rescue 11 family members that had gone missing for several hours on its way to Kund Malir Beach.
Police rescue 11 family members that had gone missing for several hours on its way to Kund Malir Beach. — Tariq Abul Hasan 

KARACHI: The police rescued a family of 11 that had gone missing for several hours while on their way to Kund Malir Beach.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Lasbela, the family, who is a resident of Lyari, got lost while going to the Sapat Beach from Karachi on motorcycles on Friday. He said that a police team was sent to search for the missing family.

"The family was provided with food and water after being rescued," said the SSP.

According to the police reports, the family parked their motorbikes on the side of the road and forgot the way back. The family had run out of food and water and due to the heat, the health of several family members started worsening.

Police said that people often get lost in the Sapat Beach area due to the frequent sandstorms and tough terrain.

The law enforcement agency said that due to weak or no signals no contact could be established with the family. But, luckily one of the family members had contacted relatives in Karachi triggering a search operation by the Police, Coast Guards, Edhi Foundation and elders of the area near Sapat beach.

Even though the family has been rescued, the motorcycles are yet to be recovered, said the police. They added that the family is being moved to Uthal.

Police said that people often get lost in this area due to sandstorms. 

