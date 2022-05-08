 
Reese Witherspoon sets hearts racing with her captivating photo

Reese Witherspoon left fans in awe with the gorgeous picture that she posted on social media.

The Big Little Lies star took to Instagram and stunned onlookers with her stunning picture as she aced the light pink outfit with matching heels, making us fall in love with her all over again.

Sharing the picture, the 46-year-old actor wrote, “Everything looks better with a little pink."

In the photo, the Legally Blonde actor can be seen donning a stunning pink gown as she flaunts her million-dollar smile for the camera.

The adorable photo prompted fans to express how adorable and cute the star looked.

One fan wrote, “Fantastic.”

Another commented, “My Queen.”

