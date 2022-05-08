Kylie Jenner’s Mother’s Day special post for daughter Stormi melts hearts on internet

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is cherishing the joy of motherhood besides her four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster as she celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, turned to her Instagram handle to shower her daughter with love and posted some adorable pictures of the little one enjoying her day on the beach.

Sharing Stormi’s sweet videos, The Kardashians alum expressed her feelings in the caption that reads, “being a young mom just means we met a little early and i get to love you a little longer,” followed by a white heart icon.

Kylie welcomed Stormi in 2018 with her partner, rapper Travis Scott. The pair welcomed their second child, a baby boy in February this year. Kylie and Travis are yet to announce their son’s name.