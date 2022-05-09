 
pakistan
Monday May 09 2022
By
Our Correspondent

Severe heatwave likely to grip Sindh after May 11

By
Our Correspondent

Monday May 09, 2022

The picture shows a boy pouring water on his head. — AFP/File
The picture shows a boy pouring water on his head. — AFP/File 

  • Severe heatwave likely to grip Sindh, including Karachi, after May 11.
  • Mercury could touch 50°C in some parts of province and could exceed 40°C in Karachi.
  • Public advised to avoid open sun exposure.

A severe heatwave is likely to grip Sindh from May 11 or 12 and could last till May 16, The News reported Monday, citing officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). 

According to the Met department, the mercury can touch 50°C in some parts of the province and can exceed 40°C in Karachi during the heatwave. 

Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz said: “[The] prevailing severe heatwave over central and upper Sindh will grip [the] entire Sindh from May 11 or 12, 2022 and may last till May 16, 2022. Daytime maximum temperatures would rise to 46-48°C in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts".

During this period, the PMD chief said that the maximum temperature will likely hover between 43-45°C in the Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts.

He said Karachi’s maximum temperature may rise to 40°C or above between May 12 and 14, adding that the possible impacts of this extreme heatwave could result in damaging effects for crops and orchards.

Farmers have been advised to manage their crops, while the rest of the public has been advised to avoid open sun exposure as much as possible, especially during peak heat hours, he said.

