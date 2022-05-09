 
'Thank you little angel': Indian girl donates her piggybank savings to Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu girl hands over her savings to  district collector Shankar Lal Kumawat to be donated to Sri Lanka.—Twitter/@kavinthans
  • Indian girl donates her savings of INR 4,400 to economically-hit Sri Lanka.
  • She hands over savings to district collector Shankar Lal Kumawat.
  • She says she donated because Sri Lankan people were suffering due to economic issues.

A girl from Tamil Nadu, India, made news after donating INR 4,400 to Sri Lanka, which is suffering from economic catastrophes, the Hindustan Times reported.

The little girl came along with her mother and gave her piggy bank savings to the district collector Shankar Lal Kumawat.

She said that she decided to donate because Sri Lankan people were suffering due to economic issues.

Encouraging the little donor, the high commission of India in Colombo tweeted: "Strength of bond between the peoples of India and Sri Lanka on display!!!!"

Many social media users praised her by posting encouraging statements.

A user said: "Thank you little Angel on behalf of Sri Lankan kids of your age group for your donation."

"Very thoughtful young girl, you are a hero, god bless you my child," said another.


