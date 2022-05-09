 
world
Monday May 09 2022
Web Desk

Man blows up family by setting vehicle on fire, kills himself by jumping into well

Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

In a horrifying incident, a man from Kerala, India, murdered his wife and two children by blowing them up and later died by suicide, Zee News reported.

The incident occurred in Kerala's Malappuram, Perinthalmanna area.

Reportedly, the man, identified as Mohammed, asked his family members to sit in this three-wheeler vehicle. As soon as they settled in, Mohammed set the vehicle on fire after which it blew up.

The three-wheeler allegedly had explosive materials attached to it but was hidden from view. As it exploded, it killed the wife and one child immediately, while the other child sustained severe burns and was rushed to the hospital.

After committing the crime, Mohammad jumped into a well, killing himself.

