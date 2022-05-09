 
entertainment
Prince Harry 'can't be trusted' as Netflix wants 'more secrets out'

Experts have issued a warning against ‘trusting’ Prince Harry as Netflix is ‘banking on more secrets’ to compensate for a major dip in subscribers in the first quarter.

This claim has been made by a source close to The Sun and according to their findings, “William wants to talk to Harry to try to heal the rift between them but he’s fearful it will find its way onto Netflix, Oprah or into Harry’s upcoming book.”

GB News’ Colin Brazier also reacted to the news and turned to Twitter with thoughts of their own, “Understandably, distrust of Harry seems to have hit a new low.”

“If his brother really feels that even a family gathering will become ammunition for the next Sussex salvo via Netflix, then it might be better to strike his name from the guest list permanently.”

