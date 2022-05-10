Johnny Depp’s legal team rejoices as Amber Heard mentions Kate Moss story

Johnny Depp’s lawyers ware seen smiling and pumping their fists as Amber Heard mentioned “Kate Moss and stairs,” referring to a rumour that Depp threw Moss down a flight of stairs once.

At a previous trial, Depp’s legal team claimed this story was a total fabrication. Now that the actress has mentioned it, they have an opportunity to use it against her credibility.

The Aquaman actress is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.



At the end of last week, both sides issued statements of confidence in how proceedings are going.

Amber Heard will continue giving testimony on 16 May. The actress has already spoken extensively about her troubled relationship with her ex-husband Johnny Depp and detailed alleged physical fights.