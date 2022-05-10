 
Tuesday May 10, 2022
CM Punjab sacks advocate-general

Tuesday May 10, 2022

advocate general Punjab, Ahmed Awais. — Twitter/File
  • CM Punjab advises additional attorney-general of Punjab to take charge till new appointment is made.
  • Ahmed Awais was appointed on July 29, 2020 by the previous chief minister, Usman Buzdar.
  • He is a senior lawyer of Supreme Court and has also served as advocate-general from 2018 to 2019.

After assuming power, the newly elected chief minister of Punjab removed the advocate-general of Punjab, Ahmed Awais.

In a summary sent to the governor of Punjab on Tuesday, Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz sacked the advocate-general with immediate effect.

Ahmed Awais was appointed on July 29, 2020 by the previous chief minister, Usman Buzdar.

After removing Awais, the chief minister advised that Akhtar Javaid, the additional attorney-general of Punjab, serve as the advocate-general till a new appointment is made.

Read more: Omar Sarfaraz Cheema denotified as governor Punjab

Awais is a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and has previously also served as the advocate-general in the province from 2018 to 2019. Back then, he resigned after contempt proceedings were initiated against him by a Lahore High Court bench during a hearing into the case of Model Town.

Awais was again appointed to the post in 2020. He has also served as the president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association.



