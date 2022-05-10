Johnny Depp’s team to take advantage of week-long break in trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and his legal team are expected to make most of the week-long break in the trial against Amber Heard.

Fox News recently reported that a leading entertainment attorney Daniel Gutenplan is of the view that the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s legal team got an advantage to prepare for the cross-examination of Heard.

"They're going to poke every little hole in her testimony that they can,” the attorney said.

“And they're going to try to create so many inconsistencies that they're going to (tell) the jury, 'If she can lie to you and misrepresent or change her story in these small ways, the entire testimony is polluted,” he added.

“You can't possibly believe any of it," Gutenplan remarked.

"As most defamation plaintiffs have, Depp and his team have an uphill battle and have a challenge in proving the case because they have to prove, first of all, that anything that was said [in the op-ed and Heard’s testimony] is completely false," Gutenplan told the news outlet.

The attorney also predicted that Depp’s legal team will try to discredit Heard as much as possible. “That'll be what the cross-examination will focus on,” he said.

"That's what they're going to ask the jury to believe. They're going to make these tiny pinprick holes in the testimony and then try to pull those apart as big as they can and hope that jurors will frankly think she was just acting.

“Which is another challenge to the case is we're dealing with two people who play roles for a living. So, 'Where does the truth start and end?' becomes a lot more difficult,” he said.