 
entertainment
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp’s team to take advantage of week-long break in trial against Amber Heard

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Johnny Depp’s team to take advantage of week-long break in trial against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp’s team to take advantage of week-long break in trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and his legal team are expected to make most of the week-long break in the trial against Amber Heard.

Fox News recently reported that a leading entertainment attorney Daniel Gutenplan is of the view that the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s legal team got an advantage to prepare for the cross-examination of Heard.

"They're going to poke every little hole in her testimony that they can,” the attorney said.

“And they're going to try to create so many inconsistencies that they're going to (tell) the jury, 'If she can lie to you and misrepresent or change her story in these small ways, the entire testimony is polluted,” he added.

“You can't possibly believe any of it," Gutenplan remarked.

"As most defamation plaintiffs have, Depp and his team have an uphill battle and have a challenge in proving the case because they have to prove, first of all, that anything that was said [in the op-ed and Heard’s testimony] is completely false," Gutenplan told the news outlet.

The attorney also predicted that Depp’s legal team will try to discredit Heard as much as possible. “That'll be what the cross-examination will focus on,” he said.

"That's what they're going to ask the jury to believe. They're going to make these tiny pinprick holes in the testimony and then try to pull those apart as big as they can and hope that jurors will frankly think she was just acting.

“Which is another challenge to the case is we're dealing with two people who play roles for a living. So, 'Where does the truth start and end?' becomes a lot more difficult,” he said. 

More From Entertainment:

Wendy William’s return to TV is ‘logistically’ impossible: spills sources

Wendy William’s return to TV is ‘logistically’ impossible: spills sources
Suki Waterhouse takes a jibe at Bradley Cooper in new breakup song

Suki Waterhouse takes a jibe at Bradley Cooper in new breakup song
Jennifer Lopez serves a killer look in latest snaps

Jennifer Lopez serves a killer look in latest snaps
Camilla Cabello says bottling up mental health problems eats away at ‘your energy’

Camilla Cabello says bottling up mental health problems eats away at ‘your energy’
Travis Scott confirmed to perform at Billboard Music Awards post-Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott confirmed to perform at Billboard Music Awards post-Astroworld tragedy

Photos: Rihanna stuns in silver mesh ensemble

Photos: Rihanna stuns in silver mesh ensemble
Netflix plans to not air Dave Chappelle's 'Netflix Is a Joke Festival' show

Netflix plans to not air Dave Chappelle's 'Netflix Is a Joke Festival' show
'A Strange Loop' leads the 2022 Tony Award nominations, see full list here

'A Strange Loop' leads the 2022 Tony Award nominations, see full list here
Meghan Markle ‘not giving up’ on show axed by Netflix: Details

Meghan Markle ‘not giving up’ on show axed by Netflix: Details

Prince Charles delivers Queen’s speech as Prince William looks on: Watch

Prince Charles delivers Queen’s speech as Prince William looks on: Watch
Winning £184m EuroMillions jackpot would make lucky one to live life of rockstar Adele

Winning £184m EuroMillions jackpot would make lucky one to live life of rockstar Adele
Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals the gender of their seventh child

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals the gender of their seventh child

Latest

view all