Tuesday May 10 2022
Anna Kournikova has the sweetest birthday wish for Enrique Iglesias

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Anna Kournikova wished her partner Enrique Iglesias on his birthday in the most adorable way and since then fans cannot stop gushing.

The retired tennis player, who at times during her career was the world number one in doubles, took to her Instagram and wished the star on his 47th birthday with a an adorable family photo.

Sharing the post, Anna wrote, 'Happy Birthday to the most amazing Dad! We super love you!!! '.

Anna, 40, and Tonight hitmaker Enrique share three children - twins Nicholas and Lucy, four, and two-year-old Mary.

The family of five were captured candidly on the grass, with the twins perched on a glowing Anna's lap.

While Enrique leaned over to give Lucy a kiss, his younger daughter sat contently on his shoulders.

Fans of the famous couple rushed to comment on the snap.

'Beautiful family,' one wrote. 'Happy Birthday Enrique!!'

Others rejoiced in the fact the sportswoman had given an insight into their family life.

'Finally a family pic [heart eyes emoji]', another penned.  

