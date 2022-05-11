 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Reuters

Apple officially discontinues iPod

By
Reuters

Wednesday May 11, 2022

An updated version of Apples popular iPod MP3 player at the Macworld Conference and Expo in New York on July 17, 2002.—Reuters
An updated version of Apple's popular iPod MP3 player at the Macworld Conference and Expo in New York on July 17, 2002.—Reuters 
  • Apple discontinues iPod 20 years after device showed up.
  • iPod Touch, portable music player, is still being sold.
  • Apple stopped reporting iPod sales in 2015.

Apple is discontinuing the iPod more than 20 years after the device became the face of portable music and kickstarted its meteoric evolution into the world's biggest company.

The iPod Touch, the only version of the portable music player still being sold, will be available till supplies last, Apple said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Since its launch in 2001, the iPod took on a storm of competing music players before being eclipsed by smartphones, online music streaming and within the Apple pantheon, by the rise of the iPhone.

The iPod has undergone several iterations since its inception featuring a scroll wheel, the capacity to store a 1,000 songs and a 10-hour battery-life. The version that has been carried till date - the iPod Touch - was launched in 2007, the same year as the iPhone.

Apple stopped reporting iPod sales in 2015.

More From Sci-Tech:

Gold scales new peak of Rs135,700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold scales new peak of Rs135,700 per tola in Pakistan
Explainer: Can Elon Musk renegotiate a lower price for his Twitter deal?

Explainer: Can Elon Musk renegotiate a lower price for his Twitter deal?
KSE-100 index plunges below 43,000-mark amid more panic selling

KSE-100 index plunges below 43,000-mark amid more panic selling
Rupee's downward spiral continues unabated, breaches 190 threshold

Rupee's downward spiral continues unabated, breaches 190 threshold
WhatsApp planning to roll out chat filter feature

WhatsApp planning to roll out chat filter feature

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump
PM Shehbaz appreciates World Bank's support towards Pakistan's socio-economic development

PM Shehbaz appreciates World Bank's support towards Pakistan's socio-economic development
IT Ministry thwarts cyberattack on NTC system

IT Ministry thwarts cyberattack on NTC system
Gold glitters, price touches all-time high of Rs134,400 in Pakistan

Gold glitters, price touches all-time high of Rs134,400 in Pakistan
Rupee slumps to historic low of Rs188.66 against dollar

Rupee slumps to historic low of Rs188.66 against dollar

World's first viral meme, 'Dancing Baby', resurfacing as NFT

World's first viral meme, 'Dancing Baby', resurfacing as NFT
UAE jobs: Gulf state to introduce unemployment insurance

UAE jobs: Gulf state to introduce unemployment insurance

Latest

view all