 
pakistan
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Web Desk

No change in Pakistan's policy on trade with India: Commerce ministry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 11, 2022

The Commerce ministry managed 57 trade missions in 46 countries. — AFP/File
The Commerce ministry managed 57 trade missions in 46 countries. — AFP/File 

  • Commerce ministry says no change in Pakistan’s policy on trade with India.
  • Commerce ministry managed 57 trade missions in 46 countries, per statement.
  • Post of minister for trade and investment in New Delhi exists for more than two decades, per statement. 

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce said that there is no change in Pakistan’s policy on trade with India, a statement issued by the commerce ministry said Wednesday.

According to the statement, the commerce ministry managed 57 trade missions in 46 countries, including the post of minister for trade and investment in New Delhi, India.

The post of minister for trade and investment in New Delhi exists for more than two decades and has no connection with the operationalisation of trade with India or otherwise in the current context.

The current cycle for selection of trade and investment officers (TIOs), including in New Delhi, was initiated in December 2021 and the final recommendations of the interview board were sent to the Prime Minister’s Office on April 1, 2022, during the tenure of the previous government. 

The present government has given the final approval to the recommendations of the previous government for the selection of 15 TIOs.

The appointment of a minister of trade and investment in New Delhi, therefore, may not be seen in the context of any relaxation of trade restrictions with India.

According to Indian media reports, Pakistan "had taken a U-turn" and will be working on restoring ties with India. 

More From Pakistan:

Man arrested for hitting wife after she refused to let him remarry

Man arrested for hitting wife after she refused to let him remarry

15 dead as truck and van collide in Jamshoro

15 dead as truck and van collide in Jamshoro
Bilawal writes to UN on illegal 'delimitation' exercise in IOJK by India

Bilawal writes to UN on illegal 'delimitation' exercise in IOJK by India
Former CJP Asif Saeed Khosa does not have a Facebook, Twitter account

Former CJP Asif Saeed Khosa does not have a Facebook, Twitter account

Elections after electoral reforms, stresses Asif Ali Zardari

Elections after electoral reforms, stresses Asif Ali Zardari
Article 63(A): Country needs stable govt to progress, says CJP Bandial

Article 63(A): Country needs stable govt to progress, says CJP Bandial
Election likely in Pakistan before appointment of new army chief: Khawaja Asif

Election likely in Pakistan before appointment of new army chief: Khawaja Asif
ECP dismisses references against dissident PTI MNAs

ECP dismisses references against dissident PTI MNAs
Dania Shah removes Aamir Liaquat's name from her Instagram

Dania Shah removes Aamir Liaquat's name from her Instagram
Pakistan urges world to take notice of rising violence against Muslims in India

Pakistan urges world to take notice of rising violence against Muslims in India
PM Shehbaz Sharif meets party supremo Nawaz Sharif in London

PM Shehbaz Sharif meets party supremo Nawaz Sharif in London
US again rejects Imran Khan’s allegations, terms them 'propaganda’

US again rejects Imran Khan’s allegations, terms them 'propaganda’

Latest

view all