Selena Gomez apologises for dissing ex Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez is apologising on the internet after fans allegedly think she mocked ex Justin Bieber's wife.

On Tuesday, Hailey Bieber turned to her TikTok to share a new makeup tutorial with the netizens, moments after which Selena created her own routine and recorded a clip while constantly averting her eyes.

Angry fans blurted out: “It’s giving I’m a performative loser who blatantly gets away with bullying other women” and “the way she twisted her eyes in every step,” per screenshots on Twitter.



However, Gomez was quick to apologise for her tone-deaf clip and confirmed that she is going to delete it.

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.”

Justin and Gomez dated on and off from 2011 to 2018.

