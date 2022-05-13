 
Sci-Tech
Friday May 13 2022
By
TDTech desk

Which new shortcut is WhatsApp working on?

By
TDTech desk

Friday May 13, 2022

WhatsApp app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021 — Reuters/File
WhatsApp app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021 — Reuters/File

Soon after releasing the new message reactions shortcut on both the mobile phone and desktop versions, Meta-owned messaging application  WhatsApp is now working on another useful shortcut, WABetainfo reported.

We already know there are two methods by which users can reply to a message within a chat thread.

  • Select “Reply” right within the message options.
  • Tap twice on the message row.

However, in a future update, WhatsApp will roll out a third option to reply to messages even quicker.

Screengrab provided by WABetainfo.
Screengrab provided by WABetainfo.

As per the WhatsApp news tracker, the popular messaging application is developing a button which will be placed next to the reactions button. This way, replying to a message will be just a tap away.

This feature is under development and will be rolled out with a future update.

