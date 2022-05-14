 
pakistan
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Water supply to Karachi suspended due to breach in Hub Dam canal: sources

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Saturday May 14, 2022

A picture of Hub Dam. Photo— Times of Karachi
A picture of Hub Dam. Photo— Times of Karachi

  • A team of WAPDA has started work on repairing the canal. 
  • Residents of Karachi are already facing water shortage. 
  • It would take 24-48 hours to repair. 

KARACHI: The water supply to Karachi from the Hub Dam reservoir has been suspended due to a breach in a canal supplying water to the port city, it emerged on Saturday.

According to sources privy to the matter, a five feet wide breach in the Hub Dam canal coming from Baluchistan disrupted the water supply to Karachi.

“However, a team of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has reached the spot for repair work,” said the sources.

A source in the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) said that it would take 24-48 hours to repair the breach in the canal and the restoration of water to the city.

Residents of Karachi are already facing water shortages amid scorching weather conditions. In most of the areas, people are compelled to buy water tankers and the disruption in the water supply from Hum Dam will create more difficulties for the people.

