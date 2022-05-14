Ben Affleck steps out in the city to spend some time with son amid Jennifer Lopez romance

FileFootage

Ben Affleck was recently spotted spending a gleeful time with his 10-year-old son Samuel amid house-hunting with fiancée Jennifer Lopez.



According to Daily Mail, the Justice League star stepped out in Santa Monica on Friday to bond with the boy, whom he shared with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The former couple also co-parents two daughters, Violet, 16 and Seraphina, 13.

Affleck was seen carrying a backpack on his shoulder as the father-son duo headed to their parked car.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

The sighting came after The Tender Bar actor took a step ahead with his rekindled romance with JLo.

The lovebirds got engaged for the second time when the 52-year-old actor popped the question last month.

"So I have a really exciting and special story to share..." she wrote in her newsletter to make the announcement.

“We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez told People magazine.