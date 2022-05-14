 
entertainment
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Emotional Ellen DeGeneres says she never thought the talk show would run for 19 years

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

Emotional Ellen DeGeneres says she never thought the talk show would run for 19 years
Emotional Ellen DeGeneres says she never thought the talk show would run for 19 years

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is set to bid adieu to her popular talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The show’s finale is scheduled to air on May 26 and Ellen got emotional as she spoke about the end of the show, which lasted for a total of 19 years.

In a video, shared on social media, Ellen took a walk down memory lane and said that she’s an 'emotional mess' as the show’s finale is coming closer.

She also spoke to a member of her team, Mary and recalled that she did not have children when the show began and was currently seated alongside her two daughters.

Calling it 'one hell of a ride,' Ellen revealed that never thought that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would run for 19 years. 

"I was not gonna get emotional today. Everybody keeps asking me how I am, and, some days, I’m really good, and some days, I’m an emotional mess,” she said.

“It just made me emotional cause on the last day, everybody’s families are gonna be here. And, everybody’s kids are gonna be here. Cause we’re all saying goodbye. It’s been one hell of a ride. I never, ever thought it was gonna last 19 years. Never thought we would get to do all the things we have done and help so many people," she added.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jin gives a peek at his cast-free hand post finger surgery

BTS’ Jin gives a peek at his cast-free hand post finger surgery
Kylie Jenner reunites with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods?

Kylie Jenner reunites with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods?
Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement with A$AP Rocky left Drake in ‘mixed emotions’

Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement with A$AP Rocky left Drake in ‘mixed emotions’
Kourtney Kardashian shares stunning Laguna Beach vacation photos with kids

Kourtney Kardashian shares stunning Laguna Beach vacation photos with kids
Princess Eugenie and Beatrice 'have to suffer' because of Harry, Meghan and Andrew

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice 'have to suffer' because of Harry, Meghan and Andrew
Riz Ahmed teams up with Aneil Karia for modern-day adaptation of ‘Hamlet’

Riz Ahmed teams up with Aneil Karia for modern-day adaptation of ‘Hamlet’

Kylie Jenner 'getting personality back' after coping with postpartum struggles

Kylie Jenner 'getting personality back' after coping with postpartum struggles
Paris Jackson opens her heart out about her late father Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson opens her heart out about her late father Michael Jackson
Hailey Bieber drops jaws as she flaunts her toned abs

Hailey Bieber drops jaws as she flaunts her toned abs
Kim Kardashian posts adorable pics with daughter North ahead of her birthday

Kim Kardashian posts adorable pics with daughter North ahead of her birthday
Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration: New plans announced

Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration: New plans announced
Wanda Sykes ‘not fully recovered’ by Will Smith, Chris Rock altercation at the Oscars

Wanda Sykes ‘not fully recovered’ by Will Smith, Chris Rock altercation at the Oscars

Latest

view all